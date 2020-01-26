SECTIONS
U.S. defense chief: China is a '21st century surveillance state'

Says regime represses Muslim minorities – 'Orwell would be proud'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 25, 2020 at 8:26pm
(REUTERS) US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday that China’s Communist Party had created a surveillance state that uses artificial intelligence to repress Muslim minorities and pro-democracy demonstrators.

China has faced an outcry from activists, scholars, foreign governments and UN rights experts over mass detentions and strict surveillance of the mostly Muslim Uygur minority and other Muslim groups who call Xinjiang home.

“As we speak, the Communist Party of China is using artificial intelligence to repress Muslin minority communities and pro-democracy demonstrators,” Esper said during a speech in Washington.

