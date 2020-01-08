SECTIONS
Ukrainian jetliner crashes in Iran

Boeing 737 carried 176, and all killed

Published January 8, 2020 at 9:22am
(CNBC) -- A Boeing 737 passenger jet operated by a Ukrainian airline crashed minutes after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday morning, killing all on board.

There were 167 passengers and nine crew members on board the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said in a statement. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that there were no survivors.

The Boeing 737-800 was bound for Kyiv from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after 6 a.m. local time. Press photos showed emergency workers combing through wreckage outside of Tehran.

