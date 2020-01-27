SECTIONS
The un-American appeasement of the LGBT activists

Robert Knight: 'Utah's new law, like 18 states before it, is totalitarian in spirit'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 27, 2020 at 6:45pm
(WASHINGTON TIMES) -- Thanks to Utah’s benighted legislature this past week, parents in that state are now barred by law from seeking licensed counseling for their children who suffer from gender identity confusion or unwanted same-sex feelings.

The parents are free, of course, to hire counselors who steer the kids into transgenderism or homosexuality — but not the other way around. This is the brave, new America.

So, if a child is molested and develops same-sex attractions or gender dysphoria, parents cannot find credentialed help, just quacks who insist that no one can ever “go straight” or even try. This would be news to actress Anne Heche, or New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s wife, former lesbian activist Chirlane McCray, or many other “ex-gays” and “ex-transgenders” who have transitioned back to natural sexuality.

