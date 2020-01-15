'Uncut Gems' puts age-old Jewish stereotypes front and center

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Almost every movie, TV show and other work of art gets put under Twitter’s sensitive microscope these days. Depictions of Jews in contemporary culture are especially of interest, given the wave of antisemitism rising across the country.

So in a sense it might be surprising that “Uncut Gems,” the critically acclaimed Diamond District thriller starring Adam Sandler that depicts a series of age-old negative tropes about Jews, hasn’t been subject to a controversial level of public scrutiny.

Directed by Jewish filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie, the movie features Sandler as Howard Ratner, a New York City jeweler who juggles a seemingly endless series of bets, hustles, false promises and scams throughout the more than two-hour production.

Read the full story ›