University student desecrates Bible for art project, places satanic image over Jesus' face

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) A complaint has been lodged with the University of Southern Maine after a defaced Bible was used as part of an art display.

Riley Harris was the USM student behind the installation, which featured a Bible with torn pages and Satanic images splashed across the face of Christ.

It was a Christian man, Charlie Flynn, who said he couldn’t help but be disturbed by the display after being informed about it by his young daughter – she had noticed the bizarre piece on show outside a classroom after the family had attended a church gathering at the Wishcamper Center.

