University student desecrates Bible for art project, places satanic image over Jesus' face

'For some reason, religious authority seems too taboo to question, so I thought I would give it a shot'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 9, 2020 at 2:57pm
(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) A complaint has been lodged with the University of Southern Maine after a defaced Bible was used as part of an art display.

Riley Harris was the USM student behind the installation, which featured a Bible with torn pages and Satanic images splashed across the face of Christ.

It was a Christian man, Charlie Flynn, who said he couldn’t help but be disturbed by the display after being informed about it by his young daughter – she had noticed the bizarre piece on show outside a classroom after the family had attended a church gathering at the Wishcamper Center.

Read the full story ›

