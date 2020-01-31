Venezuelan state-owned oil company shuts down last 2 operating refineries for repairs

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) PDVSA, the Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company, shut down its last two operating refineries in Venezuela. The Amuay and the Cardon facilities at the Paraguana Refining Center the largest refining complex in Venezuela, were shut down earlier this week.

The news was first reported in a technical report by S&P Global Platts.

Due to multiple failures and a lack of crude oil to process, the 645,000 barrel per day Amuay refinery was completely shut down Monday, with its five distillers out of service.

The 310,000 barrel per day Cardon refinery was shut down last Saturday for maintenance work on the Number 1 distiller, which had been operating at 50,000 barrels per day.

