Video: Bigfoot spotted in Washington — again, state officials say

'I had seen something there before but this was the most clear picture I have been able to capture from the webcam'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 25, 2020 at 5:26pm
(BELLINGHAM HERALD) Bigfoot must be traveling through Washington state this week, and the Washington State Department of Transportation has had a front-row seat.

Earlier this week the department apparently captured photos of the creature on its Sherman Pass on State Route 20 webcam. Now officials are saying they have a video of the legend in a completely different location.

The transportation department’s Twitter account for Snoqualmie Pass traffic shared a video of what appears to be Bigfoot walking along the wildlife overcrossing on Interstate 90.

Read the full story ›

