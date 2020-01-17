Virginia Democrats nearly 40 years late in adopting Equal Rights Amendment

The Virginia Legislature adopted the Equal Rights Amendment this week.

They're nearly 40 years late, since the deadline passed in 1982.

PJMedia reported Virginia was the "38th state" to ratify the amendment, which required endorsement of 38 states.

The report said activists are likely to push for Congress to extend the deadline and have the ERA enshrined in law.

"If the amendment becomes part of the Constitution, it could force women to register for the draft, require government funding for abortion, and bolster the transgender movement's push against sex-segregated restrooms," PJ Media said.

Feminists began campaigning for the ERA in the 1960s, and it was approved by the U.S. House and Senate in the early 1970s.

The original deadline was 1979, but by 1977 only 35 states had adopted it, and conservative icon Phyllis Schlafly mobilized conservatives to oppose it.

She argued "the ERA would disadvantage housewives, cause women to be drafted, threaten protections such as alimony, and eliminate the tendency for mothers to obtain custody over their children in divorce cases."

Congress extended the deadline to 1982, but no other states went along. Eventually five states rescinded their approval while two more, Nevada and Illinois, adopted it after the deadline.

The report noted the recent warning from Inez Stepman of the Independent Women's Forum.

In the New York Post, she wrote: "American women are living the freest, most prosperous lives in human history. The Constitution protects their right to speak, worship, vote, bear arms and more. The female jobless rate is at a historic low, and women own the majority of wealth in the country, along with earning the lion’s share of higher degrees. Women are perfectly capable of flexing political power: They make up the majority of voters in nearly every election. Sex discrimination is already forbidden under both federal and state laws, as well as by the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. The ERA won’t add to those protections, but could be used to impose sex-sameness."

Critics have argued that ratifying the ERA would prompt court fights that will last for years.

Lawsuits would argue that if states are allowed to ratify it after the deadline, the rescinding of ratification by some state should also count.

A House Republican leader recently warned fellow members against supporting an effort to resurrect that plan.

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., said in a statement as a House committee considered H.J. Res. 79 that Congress simply "doesn't have the constitutional authority to retroactively revive a failed constitutional amendment and subject citizens in all 50 states to the current political trend in just one state."

The resolution aims to "remove the deadline" for the ratification of the ERA.

But Collins argued the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled the deadline has long since passed. It ruled in 1982 that the issue was dead "since the deadline for ERA ratification expired before the requisite number of states approved it."

He said the only real option for an ERA is for supporters to start the process all over, get two-thirds approval in each house of Congress then obtain the ratification of 38 states.

The ERA would amend the U.S. Constitution to state: "Equality of rights under the law shall not be abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex."