Want to look at the sky? Pay up, demands government

One state, New York, has begun charging people a fee to look at the sky.

Really.

You have a free pass – so far – if you are looking at the sky from your own yard, or drive, apparently.

But it you would like to go to a state park where there's less light pollution – for that really good look – pay up.

TRENDING: Schiff doesn't regret lying about Trump phone call with Ukraine

A report from the Gateway Pundit included an image of the permit:

It said, "Can't Make This Up … New York State Is Now Mandating 'Stargazing Permits' For Looking At The Sky."

"Imagine this: You're out with your family in one of the parks in New York state where you can actually see the stars when it gets dark. You look up in the sky, see a constellation, and you point upwards to show your kids. Along comes a park ranger demanding to see your Stargazing Permit, and issues you a citation because you didn't know you needed such a permit," the GP said.

"That's right, the state of New York is now demanding us peasants give them money so we can look up at the sky."

The report said the fees range up to $60 and provide for "after sunset parking for stargazing only at: Hither Hills - Except July & August, Jones Beach -West End 2 and Field 6, Montauk Point –Upper Parking Lot, Robert Moses - Field 2, Gov. Alfred E. Smith/Sunken Meadow - Field1 & Field 3, Wildwood –Main Parking Lot."

Explained the GP, "They also make you buy a permit if you want to dive into the water. It’s the 'regional diving permit' and it costs $80 for in-state residents and $125 for out-of-state. Want to run your metal detector over the dirt? Fork over $40, you peon, or end up in jail!"