Warren accuses Sanders of calling her liar

Audio from debate reveals confrontation

Published January 16, 2020 at 9:44am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- New audio has revealed a dramatic and bad-tempered exchange between 2020 liberal Democratic rivals Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders at the end of Tuesday night's Iowa debate.

The audio from CNN, which hosted the debate, showed Warren, a senator for Massachusetts, accusing Sanders of calling her "a liar" after the Vermont senator denied during the debate that he told her in a private conversation in 2018 that he did not believe a woman could win the White House.

In response, Sanders suggested the conversation be conducted elsewhere before briefly getting sucked in and saying: "You called me a liar." He then stopped himself and abruptly concluded the exchange.

Read the full story ›

