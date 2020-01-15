SECTIONS
Warren, Bernie spar over her claim he said woman can't win

Sanders claims he never uttered it

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 14, 2020 at 11:35pm
(AP) -- DES MOINES, Iowa -- Elizabeth Warren made a vigorous case for a female president and stood behind her accusation suggesting sexism by progressive rival Bernie Sanders Tuesday night in a tense Democratic debate that raised gender as a key issue in the sprint to Iowa’s presidential caucuses.

Sanders vehemently denied Warren’s accusation, which threatened to split the Democratic Party’s far-left flank -- and a longtime liberal alliance -- at a critical moment in the 2020 contest.

“Look at the men on this stage. Collectively they have lost 10 elections,” Warren exclaimed “The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







