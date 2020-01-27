Washington Post suspends reporter for referencing Kobe Bryant rape claim

The lives of celebrities and their actions, good and bad, almost always get a rehashing when they die. But it's mostly the good.

So when former NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash over the weekend the praise was fulsome.

But one reporter posted on social media a reference to the rape claims he faced back in Colorado in 2003, and got suspended.

The Political Insider cited the "backlash" over the statement from "former reporter Felicia Sonmex."

The response to her statement was, in fact, "fast and furious," the report said.

#BREAKING: Washington Post suspends reporter Felicia Sonmez over Kobe Bryant tweets, launches investigation into whether tweets – which were posted a few hours after Bryant’s death – violated the Post’s social media policy. https://t.co/Pew8jwnN0D — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) January 27, 2020

Her posting had referenced a link to a Daily Beast report about "Kobe Bryant's Disturbing Rape Case: The DNA Evidence, the Accuser's Story, and the Half-Confession."

In that case, a 19-year-old hotel employee alleged the then-24-year-old Bryant assaulted her. The case never went to trial as the employee declined to testify, and months later, a civil lawsuit was settled for undisclosed terms.

"One person retweeted: '@washingtonpost you should #firefeliciasonmez for this classless and heartless post with the passing of an iconic superstar HOURS after a horrific crash that also killed his daughter and seven others along with them,'" the report explained.

Scolded the report, "Listen, feel how you want to feel but why try to damper individuals who are going through a rough time. The Bryant and Altobelli family lost their daughters, both 13-years-old and you have to dredge up some nasty memories? For what purpose? Why? That had nothing to do with the helicopter crash that took nine people from this life space that you occupy. Are you that angry at life that you can’t stand someone to revere another? This woman needs help!"

Sonmez was a national political reporter for the newspaper responded by complaining about the "10,000 people (literally)" who emailed abuse or threats, "Please take a moment and read the story – which was written 3+ years ago and not by me."

The report noted Washington Post managing editor Tracy Grant confirmed the reporter was on "administrative leave" and has deleted the tweets.

Grant said a review was underway whether the posting "violated" newsroom policy.

The Insider continued, "Sonmez wasn't the only one writing negative comments on Sunday afternoon, but she was a prominent one. Most of the hate-filled comments were written by people who could not put a coherent thought together, let alone a sentence. Hate is a poison that so many are taking into their systems in copious amounts because the media, Hollywood and the left are evil, venom-filled entities that gleefully dish it out to those who will not hear or see for themselves and seek the truth."