WATCH: North Carolina sheriff refuses to enforce 'unconstitutional' gun laws

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) A sheriff in North Carolina vowed not to enforce any "unconstitutional" gun laws if passed by the state's legislature.

Davidson County Sheriff's Deputy Tripp Kester told the Davidson Board of Commissioners this week that he supported a Second Amendment resolution to protect gun rights and that he "swore an oath" to protect the United States Constitution. He added that as a law enforcement officer, he would not enforce any law infringing upon the right to bear arms.

"The Constitution needs no explanation. It's been enforced for several hundred years now," said Kester. "It says what it means, it means what it says. And the last time I read the Deceleration of Independence, it specifically reminds all of us that we're endowed by our creator with certain inalienable rights, which means God-given, among these life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness and that government's were instituted among men specifically to secure our God-given rights.

