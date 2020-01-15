Watchdog: Feds concealing documents in 'Biden-Ukraine corruption'

Washington watchdog Judicial Watch says the State Department is concealing documents regarding the "Biden-Ukraine corruption" until after the Senate impeachment trial.

State Department withholding all key docs on Biden-Ukraine corruption until after abusive impeachment/coup of @RealDonaldTrump. https://t.co/MW8dYvXswe — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 15, 2020

Judicial Watch has been trying to pry out of the State Department documents related to Joe Biden's involvement in the firing of Ukraine's top prosecutor Viktor Shokin.

Shokin was investigating Burisma Holdings, the company that paid Hunter Biden $83,000 a month while Joe Biden was in charge of Ukraine policy for the Barack Obama administration.

Joe Biden later boasted at a public event that he pressured the Ukrainian president to fire Shokin by threatening to withhold some $1 billion in U.S. aid.

Judicial Watch sued the State Department last year for documents about the corruption investigation.

The State Department told Judicial Watch, according to Fitton, it won't finish searching for the documents until the end of January.

UPDATE: State Department won't finishing "searching" for key Biden Ukraine docs until the end of January. Coincidence that would come after @realDonaldTrump Senate trial likely over? https://t.co/khTIShCn0R — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 8, 2020

Fitton asked rhetorically on Twitter if it's a "coincidence" that the Senate impeachment trial likely would be over by then.

Some Republicans senators have said that if witnesses are called in the Senate trial, they want one of them to be Hunter Biden.