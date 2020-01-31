Watchdog sues for details of Burisma communications, 'whistleblower' meeting

Two lawsuits have been filed against the State Department that could "confirm that President Trump had every right to be concerned about Ukraine and the Biden corruption."

Washington watchdog Judicial Watch said Thursday it has sued the State Department for records of communications from the U.S. Embassy in Kiev related to Burisma, the Ukrainian company that paid Hunter Biden some $3 million while his father was the point man for Ukraine policy. In a second case, Judicial Watch is seeking the records of a Jan. 19, 2016, meeting at the White House that included Ukrainian prosecutors, embassy officials and CIA employee Eric Ciaramella.

Ciaramella is the CIA analyst reported to be the "whistleblower" who submitted hearsay evidence that triggered the Democrats impeachment of the president.

"These lawsuits could confirm that President Trump had every right to be concerned about Ukraine and Biden corruption – and that the impeachment against him was an shameful attempt to cover up these scandals," said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

TRENDING: 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' proposes to son's reported ex-girlfriend 7 months after wife Beth's death

Ciaramella reportedly worked on Ukraine issues while on detail to both the Obama and the Trump White House.

The cases were filed after the State Department did not respond to separate FOIA requests for "all cables/teletypes or e-mails sent or addressed to any official, employee, or representative of the Department of State stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv containing the term 'Burisma,' all records regarding the January 19, 2016, meeting at the White House that included State Department Ukrainian Resident Legal Advisor Jeff Cole and U.S. Embassy Kyiv employee Svitlana Pardus, [and] all records of communication between State Department Resident Legal Advisor Jeff Cole and National Security Council staffer Eric Ciaramella."

Also included in the request were records of communication between U.S. Embassy Kiev employee Svitlana Pardus and Ciaramella and emails sent by or addressed to State Department Resident Legal Advisor Jeff Cole and/or U.S. Embassy Kiev employee Svitlana Pardus between Jan. 10, 2016, and January 30, 2016.

Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma Holdings in April 2014.

"He served on the board until early 2019. Burisma, which was under investigation by the Ukrainian government stated at the time of his hiring that Biden would, be 'in charge of the Holdings' legal unit and will provide support for the Company among international organizations,'" Judicial Watch said.

Hunter Biden had no previous experience in the industry.

"In November 2019, through analysis of Obama-era White House visitor logs, Judicial Watch broke the story of Ciaramella's White House meetings. Ciaramella was detailed to the Obama White House in 2015 and returned to the CIA during the Trump administration in 2017. The list of persons Ciaramella met with includes, but is not limited to, Daria Kaleniuk, co-founder and executive director of the Soros-funded Anticorruption Action Center (AntAC) in Ukraine; Gina Lentine, formerly the Eurasia program coordinator at Soros funded Open Society Foundations; and former Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who had extensive involvement with Clinton-funded dossier. The logs also reveal that Alexandra Chalupa, a contractor hired by the DNC during the 2016 election who coordinated with Ukrainians to investigate President Trump and his former campaign manager Paul Manafort, visited the White House 27 times," Judicial Watch said.

Then last month it was reported New York Times journalist Ken Vogel was investigating the Jan. 19, 2016, meeting at the White House. Vogel had contacted the State Department via email for comment, specifically mentioning concerns about Hunter Biden's position with Burisma.

That communication said: "We are going to report that [State Department official] Elizabeth Zentos attended a meeting at the White House on 1/19/2016 with Ukrainian prosecutors and embassy officials as well as … [redacted] from the NSC … The subjects discussed included efforts within the United State government to support prosecutions, in Ukraine and the United Kingdom, of Burisma Holdings … and concerns that Hunter Biden’s position with the company could complicate such efforts."

Judicial Watch last month sued the Department of Justice and the CIA for all communications in the government records to or from Ciaramella.

The lawsuit explains the DOJ failed to respond to a November 2019 FOIA requests seeking communications between Ciaramella and former FBI agent Peter Strzok, former FBI Attorney Lisa Page, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and/or the special counsel's office.

The CIA had refused to respond to a similar demand for all of Ciaramella's emails.

"Ciaramella's name appears in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on the 2016 presidential election, in reference to two emails Ciaramella sent to then-Chief of Staff John Kelly and other officials, describing a meeting between President Trump, Russian foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister Sergey Kislyak," Judicial Watch said.

Information from some of Ciaramella's emails eventually was leaked to the New York Times, the complaint explains.

Ciaramella's name, Judicial Watch said, was "raised privately in impeachment depositions, according to officials with direct knowledge of the proceedings, as well as in at least one open hearing held by a House committee not involved in the impeachment inquiry."