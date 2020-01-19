SECTIONS
Whiteness is a 'voracious, perverse parasitic-like condition,' says psychoanalyst

'There is not yet a permanent cure'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 19, 2020 at 6:54pm
(THE COLEGE FIX) -- A psychoanalyst from the New York Psychoanalytic Institute is on a speaking tour where he discusses how “whiteness” is a “malignant, parasitic-like condition” to which those of pallid skin tone “have a particular susceptibility.”

Dr. Donald Moss’s presentation, “On Having Whiteness,” recently was a Plenary Address at a conference in South Africa, and has been featured in the US at the New York Psychoanalytic Society & Institute and (soon) the Center for Modern Psychoanalytic Studies.

According to the CMPS’s event description, Moss, the program chair at the American Psychoanalytic Association, asserts whiteness is ...

Read the full story ›

