Wife sues major church for $10 million for spilling husband's sex secret

(SALEM STATESMAN JOURNAL) -- A Turner woman is suing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for $9.54 million after her husband's confession to church leaders led to his arrest, conviction and imprisonment on child sexual abuse charges.

The lawsuit, which accuses local church leaders of violating confidentiality and the "priest-penitent privilege," contrasts sharply with other cases accusing the church claiming the exact opposite — failing to report abuse to authorities and treating sex abuse like a sin instead of a crime.

The lawsuit, filed in Marion County Circuit Court, involves a Turner man convicted of abuse after he confessed to Stayton clergy that he had repeated sexual contact with a minor.

