Will Senate trial be Kavanaugh circus deja vu?

Does anybody remember the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings of two years ago? Can you imagine the Senate impeachment trial becoming that kind of circus? Don't bet against it.

Let me remind you what those hearings were like.

Christine Blasey Ford charged Kavanaugh with sexual assault that allegedly took place at a party nearly 40 years earlier. She was the only witness who recollected the events. And the left went nuts.

For four days in January 2018, 227 members of the public were arrested for staging noisy demonstrations during the confirmation hearings. Chairman Charles Grassley's opening statement was interrupted by Sen. Kamala Harris within minutes, and the first 17 protesters were ejected. More than 2,400 American law professors signed a letter opposing Kavanaugh's confirmation on the basis of his "intemperate, inflammatory and partial manner" without referencing any of the accusations of bad behavior decades earlier. The American Bar Association first gave Kavanaugh a unanimous "well qualified" rating but withdrew it before the vote. After four days of testimony, he was approved by the committee on an 11-10 vote along party lines and by a 50-48 vote in the Senate.

It was one of the most shameful spectacles to take place in the history of the august body. Kavanaugh was not my first choice for Trump's Supreme Court nomination, but the man's character was attacked for nothing but political reasons. It was a dark, sad chapter in American politics.

There's an eerie quietness on the eve of the impeachment trial, while most commentators still cling to their memories of the upper house's "sober" nature – having apparently forgotten Robert Bork, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh.

Could the Senate trial be used to stage another major disruption as these 100 "jurors" decide the fate of Donald Trump?

Democrats are feeling more desperate than ever in the face of Trump's growing popularity. Who's going to beat Trump at the polls later this year? Bernie Sanders? Joe Biden? Elizabeth Warren? Is the only place they can beat him in a partisan show trial?

Should we really assume that the Senate is going to be less contentious now, when the stakes are so high?

Not as long as Donald Trump is our president. We've got a special leader – one who understands how to change political trends and dynamics through communication and entertainment.

What about the weak-kneed Republicans in the Senate? Where will the unpredictable Lamar Alexander, Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins stand at the end of the day? While it will take a two-thirds vote to convict the president of the sham charges, four Republicans could join Democrats to change the trial rules – enabling the president's enemies to "Kavanaughize" the proceedings.

Let's hope Mitch McConnell has this show in the Senate well-scripted. No more pretending we're all grownups in the upper house. The only advantage for Republicans is having been dealt a winning hand – barely.

No senator can pull a rabbit out of a hat and change the number needed for conviction. But another circus like the Kavanaugh hearing could give this baseless impeachment a legitimacy it doesn't deserve.

It's time to stop pretending dignity will be upheld in the Senate just because there's a Republican majority. We should get used to disruptive Democratic minorities for at least five more years – hopefully smaller and smaller minorities – as they continue to sully the honor of "the world's greatest deliberative body."