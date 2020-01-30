Who will we vote for in a post-Trump America?

In my column four weeks ago, I admonished the reader to take into account the recent deportment of liberal Democrats and the deteriorating political climate over the last 12 years and then consider what things might look like in a post-Trump America, whether President Donald Trump leaves office in 2021 or 2025.

It's very easy to presume that the Senate impeachment trial currently in progress against the president will result in an acquittal and that he will go on to accomplish fabulous things. While this may indeed be the case, anyone who plans to go on living past 2025 or who cares for the welfare of their descendants probably ought to be thinking a little further down the line.

For my part, I don't see how any informed person who is not a firebreathing leftist could consider voting for a Democrat ever again after having witnessed the behavior of liberal Democrats at large and Democrat lawmakers in particular over the last several years. Given history and the rhetoric of leftists, whether speaking for Congress or antifa, it has become quite clear that their intended destination for this nation is a dystopia to rival anything we've seen in literature or films.

Regarding the last paragraph, there are two catches: One is that in light of the left having completely co-opted the press and entertainment media, there are a lot of non-ideological voters who aren't very well-informed. Two is that many conservatives and libertarians are so cowed by leftists' accusatory rhetoric and invective that they aren't even willing to meet harsh language with harsh language, lest they "validate" the left's characterization of those on the right.

This not only projects weakness, but effectively places our side in a position of weakness, because it causes the gravity of our situation to escape millions of our citizens.

TRENDING: Limbaugh: Something 'just magical' about Bolton 'bombshell'

To put this all into perspective – and I realize some of this will be preaching to the choir – all of the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls support some form of the communistic Green New Deal, which would be the equivalent of putting a large caliber revolver to the head of our economy and pulling the trigger. They all support little or no enforcement of our immigration laws, and are all willing to get behind every twisted policy the sexual deviance lobby lobs over the transom.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has said that he doesn't believe Christians are fit to hold public office, but he supports the subversion and anti-Semitism of Islamist lawmakers like Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

I could go on, of course, and these are just representations of those leftists who are directly involved in the political process. The establishment press has become nothing more than a vehicle for socialist ascendancy, shamelessly parroting the furthest-left talking points 24 hours a day.

Last weekend, CNN's resident homosexual black hack Don Lemon hosted a panel that mercilessly excoriated the president and his supporters. It wasn't so much that Lemon and his two guests engaged in such action that raised eyebrows, but the fact that they did so in completely classless fashion, cracking tasteless, lowbrow jokes and tittering like little schoolgirls throughout.

This is what has come to represent journalism in America, and it is truly heartbreaking.

To address the social engineering side of this phenomenon: Hollywood celebrities have never been more vocal – or venomous – than at this point in time, and I think that Donald Trump's presence in the White House has only given them an excuse to be more vocal and venomous. Movies and television have never been more blatantly left-leaning and morally ambivalent. Pretty much anything that is produced for children, pre-teens and teens is straight-up indoctrination into LGBTQ sensibilities, and in the prime-time TV world, we're clearly in desperate need of regime change.

The hatred of the left is almost palpable, and anyone who believes that this hatred is reserved for Donald Trump alone is kidding themselves. While those left-of-center accuse the opposition of being bigots and fascists, the surrogates of a wildly-popular leftist presidential candidate openly advocate for putting members of the opposition into reeducation camps.

And then there are the Republicans.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record (for those who remember what records are), the majority of GOP lawmakers in Washington either are swamp creatures, or they're aligned with them. We can't look at the abominable deportment of Democratic lawmakers during the House impeachment process, who are now scrambling to gain considerations agreeable to them for the Senate trial, and presume they are the only villains. While there's nothing currently in the mix that would bring this about, rest assured that inquiries into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's business dealings would terrify the senator every bit as much as the prospect of bringing Hunter Biden's business dealings to light terrifies his father, former Vice President Joe Biden.

As the Senate impeachment trial grew closer, we began to see opinion pieces that scrutinized certain GOP senators with a jaded eye. Why? Because a lot of us know they can't be trusted. The efforts of those using the trial to maneuver themselves into positions of greater power on the Hill have been transparent as well as craven and disgusting.

The bottom line is that the power of lawmakers both Republican and Democrat, as well as their future lofty ambitions came under direct threat when Donald Trump came into office. They hate him because he's a political outsider, but they fear him because in 2016 he ran on politically disenfranchising them.

Thus, they hate Trump's supporters because they represent a far bigger threat to them than he does.

So in light of the above, the question becomes not one of how liberty-loving Americans will fend off the next far-left Democrat who has a decent shot at the presidency in a post-Trump America, but whether there will be anyone for them to vote for at all.