Woman says school district required her to pay $600 to see video of daughter being bullied on bus

Girl, 5, calls out to driver for assistance but is ignored

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 18, 2020 at 5:17pm
(WPXI) A Texas woman who says her 5-year-old child was physically attacked on a school bus had to pay the school district to see the evidence.

Audrey Billings told WFAA that her daughter complained about other students hurting her on the 45-minute bus ride home Nov. 11. The bus carries students from other schools, including older students, according to WFAA.

Billings followed up with the Dallas Independent School District. She was given a verbal account of the bullying incident, but was told that she’d have to pay $600 to have the surveillance video from the school bus redacted, CNN reported.

Read the full story ›

