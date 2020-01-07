Workaholic epidemic: 4 in 10 adults just 'can't stop' working

(STUDY FINDS) -- LONDON — Life is all about balance, and one of the most important balancing acts of any adult’s day-to day existence is separating work life and home life. Unfortunately, many modern workers just don’t know when to take a break — even if they’re home and the workday, for all intents and purposes, is over. That’s the main finding from a new survey of 2,000 British employees that found a staggering 40% just cannot stop working.
The survey, commissioned by SPANA, also found that many current employees (one in six) spend more than 11 hours a week focusing on their job while outside the office — typically by checking their emails or making calls.
Overall, almost half of those surveyed said they enjoy their work, but 65% said they hate their habit of constantly focusing on their job. Only three percent said they actually leave their office each day when their shift is supposed to end.