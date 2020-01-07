SECTIONS
Workaholic epidemic: 4 in 10 adults just 'can't stop' working

'Going beyond the call of duty for their employers'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 7, 2020 at 12:21pm
(STUDY FINDS) -- LONDON — Life is all about balance, and one of the most important balancing acts of any adult’s day-to day existence is separating work life and home life. Unfortunately, many modern workers just don’t know when to take a break — even if they’re home and the workday, for all intents and purposes, is over. That’s the main finding from a new survey of 2,000 British employees that found a staggering 40% just cannot stop working.

The survey, commissioned by SPANA, also found that many current employees (one in six) spend more than 11 hours a week focusing on their job while outside the office — typically by checking their emails or making calls.

Overall, almost half of those surveyed said they enjoy their work, but 65% said they hate their habit of constantly focusing on their job. Only three percent said they actually leave their office each day when their shift is supposed to end.

Print
WND News Services
