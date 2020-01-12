Yale psychiatrist issues long-distance diagnosis of Dershowitz

(BREITBART) Yale professor of forensic psychiatry Dr. Bandy Lee has issued a long-distance diagnosis of “psychosis” for emeritus Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz for defending the Constitutional rights of President Donald Trump.

“Dr. Bandy Lee has never met me, never examined me, never seen my medical records, and never spoken to anyone close to me,” writes Dershowitz for the Gatestone Institute Saturday. “Yet she is prepared to offer a diagnosis of ‘psychosis’ which she attributes to my being one of President Trump’s ‘followers.’ (I voted for Hillary Clinton and am a liberal Democrat.)”

Last week Dr. Lee warned on Twitter of “the severity and spread of ‘shared psychosis’ among just about all of Donald Trump’s followers,” among whom she included Prof. Dershowitz.

Lee was referring to assertions by Dershowitz that President Donald Trump had even more legal authority to eliminate Qasem Soleimani than former President Barack Obama had to take out Osama bin Laden in 2011.

