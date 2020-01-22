What in 'Z' world? Schiff now misleading fellow Democrats

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., one of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's generals in her war to impeach President Trump, already is known for inserting into the congressional record a fabricated text of President Trump's phone call with Ukraine's president.

Schiff also assured Americans for more than two years that he had proof of Trump's "collusion" with Russia in 2016 before special counsel Robert Mueller concluded it didn't exist.

But now Politico is reporting the House Intelligence Committee chairman misleads fellow Democrats as well as the American public.

Politico said Schiff apparently misconstrued text messages between President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas.

TRENDING: Fisherman pulls orange box from seafloor, U.S. Navy calls shortly after he posts a pic

The report said that "given the selective redactions and contextual clues, it seems as though Chairman Schiff sought to portray an innocuous meeting with Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky as an insidious one with the President of Ukraine simply because both of their surnames start with the letter Z."

A senior GOP aide told Politico the "most charitable view of the situation is that [Schiff’s] staff committed the equivalent of congressional malpractice by not looking more than an inch deep to determine the facts before foisting this erroneous information on his colleagues and the American public."

In a letter from Schiff to Rep. Jerry Nadler, another of Pelosi's generals in the impeachment war, Schiff said Parnas "continued to try to arrange a meeting with President Zelensky" and provided text messages between Parnas and Giuliani.

Schiff cited a text message in which Parnas told Giuliani he was "trying to get us mr. Z."

Schiff said "Z" was "commonly" used to refer to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

But Politico said an unredacted version of the exchange "shows that several days later, Parnas sent Giuliani a word document that appears to show notes from an interview with Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma, followed by a text message to Giuliani that states: 'mr Z answers my brother.' That suggests Parnas was referring to Zlochevsky not Zelensky."

Burisma is the company that paid $83,000 a month to Hunter Biden to be on its board while his father was vice president and in charge of Ukraine policy for Barack Obama.

Joe Biden is on video boasting that he threatened Ukraine with the loss of American aid unless the president fired the top prosecutor, who had been investigating Burisma.

Parnas told media in a series of interviews last week that while he did not speak with Trump about an alleged campaign to get Zelensky to investigate the Bidens, the president knew what he and Giuliani were doing."

The impeachment articles are based on a complaint filed by a whistleblower, alleged to be CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella, regarding a July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelensky in which Trump asked him to "do us a favor" and investigate Biden's possible links to corruption.