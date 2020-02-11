11-year-old girl gives birth in bathtub

(THE BLAZE) Authorities arrested the mother, father, and brother of an 11-year-old girl after she delivered a child in a bathtub at the family's St. Charles, Missouri, home.

According to a BuzzFeed News report Friday, the unnamed girl's parents are facing charges of child endangerment. The girl's 17-year-old brother is being charged with incest, statutory rape, and statutory sodomy.

Police arrived at a hospital on Feb. 11 responding to a call about a child with an umbilical cord and placenta still attached. The child had a body temperature of 90 degrees, the outlet reported.

