1,300 complaints filed over risqué Super Bowl halftime

'Would have been considered soft porn not many years ago'

Published February 26, 2020 at 9:29am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The Federal Communications Commission received 1,312 complaints after singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed during halftime of Super Bowl LIV.

Shakira and Lopez’s routine included belly dancing, pole dancing, and other sexually suggestive acts which led to a torrent of criticism from viewers who said the show was far from family friendly. Hundreds of people submitted complaints in formal notices to the federal government in response to the performance, according to WFAA.

"The show was not appropriate for a general audience. It was sexually explicit and would have been considered soft porn not many years ago," one Wyoming viewer wrote.

