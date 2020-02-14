14 U.S. cruise passengers with coronavirus flown home in 'isolation box'

(BUSINESS INSIDER) -- Fourteen US citizens who were evacuated from a Japanese cruise ship that had been quarantined over the deadly coronavirus tested positive before boarding a plane home, and had to travel in an "isolation box" at the back of the aircraft.

The passengers were among more than 300 US citizens on the Diamond Princess, which had been quarantined off the coast of Japan for more than 10 days until they were evacuated on Monday.

They tested positive after they left the ship and as they were traveling to their plane home, the US State Department and Department of Health and Human Services said in a joint statement on Monday.

