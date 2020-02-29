'2019 Year of the Bible' saw great advances in Buckeye Bible Belt

(FRONTLINES OHIO) Biblical faith grabbed headlines for the Buckeye Bible Belt in 2019. Just one day after the newly-elected Governor Mike DeWine was sworn in on nine Bibles, area clergymen from one hundred and fifty congregations held a press conference at BibleWalk Museum to declare the “Year of the Bible.”

Spokesman Pastor Randy Raynes explained the joint statement was given because “Bible illiteracy is plaguing our politically-correct society, the Bible is being censored by governments and cultural institutions, and that the authority of both the Old and New Testament Scriptures of the Bible are being subverted by some religious circles.”

