3,500-ton goldmine found in India

New discovery is almost 5-times nation's current reserves

Published February 21, 2020 at 9:32pm
(FINANCIAL EXPRESS) In nothing short of a jackpot for the Uttar Pradesh government, geologists have discovered massive gold deposits in Sonbhadra district of eastern Uttar Pradesh. The discovery comes after two decades of search by the Geological Survey of India and the Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Geology and Mining. As per estimates, there are two goldmines with around 3,500 tonnes of gold ore in the Naxal-affected Sonbhadra district. This is around five times the current gold reserves of the country which stands at around 626 tonne.

Read the full story ›

