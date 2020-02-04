4 possible reasons Mitt Romney betrayed the president

After almost three and a half years, the Democrats were defeated this week in their political war to remove President Donald Trump by anti-democratic coup d'etat.

These leftist partisans in the end won only one tiny victory – a "bipartisan" vote by Republican-In-Name-Only Utah Sen. Mitt Romney to remove Trump and nullify the votes of 63 million Americans.

Some theologians surmise that God hates two sins above all others – the harming of children, and treachery. In his betrayal of a president who supported his election to the Senate, and by backing leftist Democrats who promote abortion and infanticide, Romney committed both sins.

Mitt Romney should be excommunicated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the Mormons, and should face expulsion by the Republican Party. (The Republican National Committee chair is Romney's niece Ronna McDaniel, who only "disagrees" with her uncle.)

Why did Romney, not facing reelection this year, sell his soul to the dark side?

We can learn much by considering several possible motivations that might have influenced Sen. Romney's decision to put a dagger in President Trump's back with a vote even his fellow Republican Utah senator, Mike Lee, called "Wrong. Very Wrong." Among these possibilities:

1. Mitt Romney's own press secretary during his 2012 presidential campaign as GOP standard bearer, Rich Gorka, now suggests that Romney suffers from "bitterness and jealousy" toward Trump. As a businessman, Trump earned billions while Romney, as a "vulture capitalist" enriching himself by dismembering vulnerable companies, earned only hundreds of millions. Romney, despite being the former liberal governor of Massachusetts and the destined-to-rule princeling son of a liberal Michigan governor, lost the presidency, which political neophyte Trump won.

Romney might want revenge, because Trump rejected his groveling to be secretary of state.

Trump, tweeted Gorka, has "accomplished what [Romney] has failed to do multiple times. His desire to pander to the chattering class has gotten the best of him … again. … Now he has betrayed his Party and millions of voters."

2. Romney may have been blackmailed into undermining President Trump. This is only speculation, but in 2012 Romney clearly bested incumbent President Barack Obama in their first presidential debate and was on his way to becoming president. Then, to the surprise of all, Romney turned from lion to lamb in the two remaining debates, appearing weak, submissive and afraid to go after Obama.

As we have learned from the attacks on President Trump, Obama weaponized America's own intelligence agencies and those of certain allies, and used them to find or manufacture dirt against the Democratic Party's Republican opponents.

The Democratic National Committee joined Hillary Clinton in manufacturing the notorious anti-Trump dossier (with help from Russian intelligence and the former head of Britain's MI-6 Russia desk) to conjure illegitimate FISA surveillance warrants to spy directly and indirectly on Trump. This should have disqualified the leftists who have hijacked the Democratic Party, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, from impeaching President Trump.

Romney was the Republican standard bearer four years before Trump. Does anyone doubt that massive Deep State and private "oppo" research was done on Romney? That research could have found things in Romney's past so shocking that it gave Obama the ability to blackmail and intimidate him and to eviscerate Romney's campaign.

In 2016, Democrats had lost both houses of Congress and the White House. They were on the brink of political extinction in 2018, but amazingly nearly four dozen Republican lawmakers refused to seek reelection – opening the way for Democrats to steal control of the House of Representatives and for neutralizing Trump via impeachment. Was this, too, largely the result of blackmailing Republican incumbents?

3. In 2012, Romney's foreign policy "special adviser" was [Joseph] Cofer Black, who had been a provocative terrorist hunter and CIA director of counterterrorism after the Sept. 11 al-Qaida attacks. Black would also become, apparently at the same time as Hunter Biden, a board member of the Ukraine energy company Burisma.

Did Romney have various reasons to stop a Trump deep investigation into Burisma, to protect both friends and institutions close to Romney's heart or wallet? This is only speculation, but Cofer Black was definitely a board member of Burisma.

4. Romney knows that his Trump betrayal ends his political career – as a Republican. But might the lure of becoming, say, Michael Bloomberg's vice president have hooked his ambition someday to be president? Would Democrats vote for two aging, wealthy, self-righteous white men as a "bipartisan reconciliation" ticket to restore political peace to America? Is this what secretly seduced the egomaniacal "Pierre en flagrante delicto" Mitt Romney?

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader's Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications.