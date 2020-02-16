44 Americans on cruise ship docked in Japan tested positive for coronavirus

(WASHINGTON POST) -- BEIJING - Hundreds of U.S. citizens who have spent nearly two weeks exposed to the coronavirus and quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked near Tokyo were evacuated Sunday evening and taken by bus to a nearby airport, where two chartered planes are scheduled to return them to the United States.

Forty-four Americans who were traveling on the Diamond Princess have been infected, Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told The Washington Post on Sunday.

About 400 Americans were on the cruise ship when it docked in Japan, and the Japanese Defense Ministry said 300 of them disembarked Sunday night, the Associated Press reported. Once they land on U.S. soil, the passengers will be quarantined and monitored for an additional 14 days at military bases in Texas and California.

