440 scientific papers last year disputed climate alarm

Last year, more than 440 scientific papers were published that cast doubt on the claim that human-caused carbon emissions are causing catastrophic changes to the climate.

The papers show that climate science is not "settled," the NoTricksZone blog reported.

The website noted that while the papers challenge the claims of climate alarmists with evidence, they don't prove that the claims are invalid.

The papers support four main skeptical positions questioning the climate alarm popularized in academia and media:

Natural mechanisms play have a significant role in the net changes in the climate system, including temperature variations, precipitation patterns and weather events. The influence of increased carbon concentrations on climatic changes are less pronounced than currently imagined, the papers shows.

The intensity of warming, hurricanes, droughts sea-level rise, glacier and sea ice retreat during the modern era is neither unprecedented or remarkable, falling within the range of natural variability.

The computer climate models are neither reliable or consistently accurate. The uncertainty and error ranges are irreducible, and projections of future climate states are not supported by observations, making them little more than speculation.

Policies to reduce emissions such as advocacy for renewables are often ineffective and even harmful to the environment. On the other hand, elevated carbon and a warmer climate provide unheralded benefits to the biosphere, including enhanced crop yields.

Conversely, the papers do not support the following "consensus" positions of climate alarmists:

Some 110% of the warming since 1950 has been caused by increases in human-caused carbon emissions, leaving natural attribution at close to 0%.

Modern warming, glacier and sea ice recession, sea level rise, drought and hurricane intensities are all occurring at unprecedentedly high and rapid rates, and thus endanger the global biosphere and human civilization.

The climate models are reliable and accurate, and the scientific understanding of the effects of both natural factors carbon concentration changes on climate is "settled enough" that "the time for debate has ended."

Wind and solar expansion are safe, effective and environmentally friendly alternatives.

Summaries and links to the papers have been posted on the following pages by NoTricksZone:

