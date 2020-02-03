Warren staffer on hidden camera admits: Identity politics is why we lose

An Iowa field organizer for Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren admitted in a hidden-camera sting by Project Veritas that his offices's emphasis on "identity politics" and personal pronouns is a loser politically.

Angel Alicea said he was told he's the only straight person at his campaign office.

"It's just identity politics, and again I get called on it for calling it that, but it’s like, I’m a f–ing brown man," Alicea said in the Project Veritas video released Monday.

"I had to do diversity and inclusion training, and I'm like, what are you going to tell me, you white liberals, that I don’t already know?"

The video is the fifth in the Project Veritas #Expose2020 series. Over the past two weeks, Project Veritas released undercover video exposing the radical views of paid Sanders campaign organizers. The first video featured a Sanders staffer admitting the campaign attracts anarchists, Marxists and other "truly radical people." He echoed other staffers highlighted by Project Veritas in his call for a "militant" peoples' movement to "strip power" from capitalists.

See the latest Project Veritas video:

A paid Sanders field organizer in South Carolina said he was preparing for an armed socialist revolution, praised the Soviet Union and advocated sending Republicans to "re-education camps."

Previously, Project Veritas released video of Sanders Iowa field organizer Kyle Jurek advocating Soviet-style gulags to "de-Nazify" Trump supporters and acknowledging he's among four organizers in his office who could be described as a Marxist or a communist.

Jurek said Soviet-style gulags would be a good way to carry out necessary "re-education" of Donald Trump supporters if Sanders becomes president. He also warned that if the Democratic Party doesn't nominate Sanders, the city hosting the convention this summer, Milwaukee, will "burn."