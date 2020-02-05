48-year-old dies after getting stuck inside clothing-donation bin

Donating gently used items to a good cause is practically an American standard.

Many Americans have so many belongings that the occasional purge is not only healthy, it's necessary.

To help make donations even easier, many groups provide drop-off points at popular locations -- you've probably seen the donation bins in school parking lots or near busy stores.

At times people abuse these locations by dumping trash or items that cannot be used, but this particular incident was an entirely different matter.

The commotion that took place at one of these bins on Sunday in Clarksville, Tennessee, was both puzzling and upsetting.

According to Clarksville Now, police responded to the location outside a Walmart shortly before 4:00 p.m. to find a 48-year-old man had gotten stuck in a bin used to receive donations for the American Veterans National Service Foundation.

The man's legs were visible from the outside of the bin, but by the time he was removed, he had died.

While no details on the situation or the man's name have been released, police do not suspect foul play. According to WSB-TV, Clarksville Police ppokesperson Jim Knoll said authorities were unable to say how long the man had been trapped or what the cause of death was.

"Around 3:50 [Sunday], a call came in about a man being stuck inside of a donation bin at 3050 Wilma Rudolph Blvd," Knoll told People.

Several passers-by commented on the sadness of the situation.

"Well, I’m really sad, I’m sorry that he couldn’t have found someone to help, or perhaps he just slipped in there, I’m not sure," one passer-by, identified only as "Patty," told WTVF.

"It’s a tough thing."

"I’m sure they’re very embarrassed and sad for him," she added, referring to the man's family.

"I just seen police cars over there," another onlooker, David Lovitt, said. "That’s the first time I ever seen it."

Joe Chenelly, the executive director of AMVETS, said the group was sorry this incident took place.

"The entire AMVETS family is saddened by this loss of life," he said, according to WTVF.

"We send his family our deepest condolences. They are in our prayers."

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.