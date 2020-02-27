Pelosi says she would back Sanders – after disavowing socialism!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told a reporter Wednesday she would accept Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., as the 2020 Democratic nominee despite saying last year her party did not support socialism.

Pelosi told "60 Minutes" last year that she rejects socialism as a system and that it's not the "view" of the Democratic Party, reported the Washington Free Beacon.

"When Medicare was done by the Congress at the time, under Lyndon Johnson, Ronald Reagan said, ‘Medicare will lead us to a socialist dictatorship.' This is an ongoing theme of the Republicans," Pelosi said in the CBS interview.

"However, I do reject socialism as an economic system. If people have that view, that's their view. That is not the view of the Democratic Party," she said.

TRENDING: House GOP to call for criminal charges against Mueller team

The Free Beacon noted that after Democrats took control of the House in 2018, Pelosi said her goal was to "hold the center."

However, she has faced pressure from the far left of her party, led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who is a supporter of Sanders' presidential campaign.

Castro taught people to read his propaganda

At a CNN town hall in South Carolina on Monday night, Sanders doubled down on his praise for the late Cuban communist dictator Fidel Castro's "literacy program."

"There was a lot of folks in Cuba at that point who were illiterate. And he formed a literacy brigade — you may read that — he went out and they helped people learn to read and write. You know what? I think teaching people to read and write is a good thing," he said.

Four former Cuban political prisoners pointed out in a letter to Democratic National Chairman Tom Perez this week that Cuba had high literacy rates and was the region's wealthiest country before the 1959 Cuban Revolution. What Castro imposed, they said, was a "political indoctrination program" that remains at the core of the educational system.

Along with the economic collapse under Castro, they said, the people suffered the mass murder of thousands of dissidents, imprisonment in gulags and the loss of freedom of expression.

Communist lifted Chinese from poverty?

Sanders on Monday night said he has been "extremely consistent and critical of all authoritarian regimes all over the world, including Cuba, including Nicaragua, including Saudi Arabia, including China, including Russia."

"I happen to believe in democracy, not authoritarianism."

Nevertheless, he had praise for another "authoritarian" country, China, which he said has "taken more people out of extreme poverty than any country in history."

Sanders failed to mention, however, that it was only after opening the impoverished communist nation to free enterprise that more than 500 million Chinese people were lifted out of poverty.

Van Jones: Sanders failed to condemn 'authoritarian' socialism

After the Democratic candidate debate in South Carolina on Tuesday night, CNN political commentator and former Obama adviser Van Jones said he was disappointed Sanders didn't reject "authoritarian" socialism, Breitbart News reported.

"He had to know it was coming. There's no reason to do a big retrospective, nostalgia, scream fest about authoritarian regimes from the 70s," Jones said. "It was an opportunity for Bernie to clarify to the people when he says democratic socialism that’s the point. It’s not that stuff from Cuba. It’s not that stuff from the Soviet Union. It’s the stuff in Northern Europe that's working for normal people."

Jones added it's "unbelievable he failed to do that."

"It is what a big chunk of our party needed to hear from him. He didn’t do it tonight," he said.