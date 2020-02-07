7 dead in shooting rampage at Molson Coors in Milwaukee

(MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL) -- Seven people were killed including a gunman during a shooting rampage on the Milwaukee campus of Molson Coors on Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple sources.

Employees were notified by email that an active shooter was in or near the second-floor stairwell of the sprawling factory’s Building 4. Police responded at 2:11 p.m.

As of 3 p.m. the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office reported it had not yet been called to the scene, 3939 W. Highland Blvd.

Read the full story ›