7 reasons multitudes are saying 'sayonara' to Democratic Party

Pssstt ... Just like Nicodemus came under cover of night to check out Jesus (John 3:1-21), is it true more and more Democrats are doing the same with President Trump? Stunning data from his recent Ohio rally revealed almost 43% of the attendees identified as either a Democrat or Independent! Is there a "Dump the Democrats" movement developing as people discover what the party has become?

1. Is there ever a time when it's the will of God to leave a church, doing so with integrity and ideally with relationships intact?

Absolutely. In fact, our family left a network of churches we helped establish when legalism and authoritarian leadership caused thousands to eventually depart, including a dozen primary leaders.

2. Is there ever a time to responsibly resign from employment in a company because of mounting stress and deleterious effects on one's health and family?

Of course. My father-in-law did just that with his family of 10, transitioning from Pittsburgh to D.C. – and I'm glad he did, as God providentially had me there to meet my now wife of almost 44 years.

3. How about shifting from a political party? What if such a shift represented generations of affiliation and proud identification with the party's accomplishments and icons?

"A prudent man sees evil and hides himself. The naïve proceed and pay the penalty" (Proverbs 27:12 NASB).

"So from that day forward they planned to put Him to death. Therefore Jesus no longer walked openly among the Jews, but went away from there to the country near the wilderness …" (John 11:53-54).

Leave a political party? No question, especially when that party has drifted into extremely dangerous areas, pushing policies that can bring about the destruction of America as she was established and prospered for almost two and a half centuries.

Dramatic change with Democrats

My dad and mom were dyed-in-the wool Democrats and so was I as a young man. I enthusiastically cheered for Roman Catholic John F. Kennedy and then proudly wore my "Jimmy Carter for President" button, happy to have an unashamedly "born again" Baptist Sunday school teacher candidate for president.

But in the past few decades a subtle and somewhat imperceptible ideological shift has been taking place in the Democratic Party that is reshaping it from liberalism to a leftist, anti-traditionalist party espousing radical policies that would've been categorically rejected not long ago!

Previously, disagreements between the two parties would've focused on fiscal issues, but now they're serious moral matters. Heretofore uninformed people have "woke," recognizing they've been seduced by a cleverly camouflaged "progressive" threat to our very existence as a nation.

Eric Metaxas, author of "If You Can Keep It: The Forgotten Promise of American Liberty," raises a red flag for people to recognize that there was a time when the Democratic Party wasn't dominated as it is today by leftist-leaning radicals:

"Very sadly for the country, that day has gone, at least for now. So if the Democrats of today win control of the White House and both Houses of Congress, we are in for a radical deconstruction of America from which we can never recover."

Metaxas emphasizes that Abraham Lincoln, a Republican (like Ronald Reagan), viewed the divine destiny of America as "the last best hope of the world. … If we keep the republic and preserve American self-government we make it possible for the flame of liberty to spread to other parts of the globe, where they look to us for leadership."

"We must recognize the path the left is forging; otherwise the forces of globalism and secularism will be given free reign as we have never seen, and the flame of liberty will flicker and sputter and eventually go out. I pray that God and his people never let that happen."

Likewise, Kenneth Blackwell of the Family Research Council warns us of the "startling contrast" between the two major parties. Significant gains in public policy protecting faith, freedom and family will be imperiled if leftist-dominated Democratic politicians gain more positions in local, state and federal government.

Radical policies promoted

Due to my role as a cultural commentator, I have a God-given assignment to bring analysis and a biblically informed perspective to wonderful people such as yourself whom I'm privileged to serve. Although there were times I had to hold my nose while exposing myself to things the 24 Democratic presidential candidates said during the past year, here are seven reasons multitudes of patriotic Americans are starting to say "sayonara" to the Democratic Party as they increasingly recognize what it advocates.

Here's the Democratic Party's unbiblical to-do list:

1. Advance the LGBTQ agenda by aggressively communicating it to our children K-high school when the Bible clearly teaches "marriage" is not between a man and a man or a woman and a woman but only between one man and one woman (Genesis 2:24). Engaging in homosexual conduct is not an acceptable alternative lifestyle but the same as fornication and adultery (1 Corinthians 6:9-10). God accepts all who respond to His love, but He does not approve of what Scripture labels sinful conduct.

2. Celebrate the abortion of unborn babies, taxpayer-funded until the moment of birth for any reason, plus terminate children surviving the procedure as "women's healthcare" when the standard of Scripture teaches life is precious and babies are not to be murdered in the womb but protected (Psalm 139:13; Proverbs 31:8). Sophisticated sonograms indisputably show we've exterminated 62 million babies by abortion, the equivalent of the population of 19 states. This genocide must stop, and when candidates treat it like "removing a toenail" and "compassionate reproductive rights" this is serious deception.

3. Change the makeup of our free-market economy with opportunity for all willing and able to work into socialistic, government-controlled production and profit.

4. Embrace an open-borders immigration policy allowing all foreign nationals into America, providing free health care and giving them protected status until future asylum hearings that don't come for years, with the overwhelming majority never making an appearance.

5. Accept and advocate lawlessness: promotion of sanctuary cities for illegal immigrants; ignoring laws regarding drug enforcement and distribution; passing "soft on crime" laws that eliminate cash bail, allowing criminals with violent tendencies back on the streets after simply being given "citations."

6. Intentionally obstruct each initiative by our duly elected president and obsess over removing him from office "by any means necessary."

7. Promote numerous initiatives harmful to America: Legalize marijuana and other recreational drugs; decriminalize prostitution; provide every adult American with a guaranteed monthly income of $1,000; give "free" health care to everyone including illegal immigrants; promise "free" college education for everyone including illegal immigrants; removal of all college debt; pay reparations to all ancestors of slaves; and accept the revolutionary provisions of the Green New Deal to "prevent our extinction in 10 years" and placate Time magazine's petulant teenage climate change "Person of the Year."

Here's the deal

After Barack Obama heralded his "fundamental transformation of America" and set our country back horribly with his so-called "progressivism," multitudes are sensing the time has come to depart the Democratic Party, knowing that if progressives reign, then progress reverses and the reprieve we've enjoyed will be removed. Let's build upon the extraordinary achievements of the past three years and go forward with leadership committed to making America great again, because God is great in America again!