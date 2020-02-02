Abortion battle turns white-hot: Here's how YOUR state is handling it

The abortion battle is turning white-hot, with some state lawmakers proposing legislation to make abortion a crime while one Democratic governor is on the record favoring abortion even after a child is born.

The fight ultimately is at the state level, because overturning Roe v. Wade wouldn't end abortion. It would simply return authority to regulate it to the states.

So the Family Research Council has created a detailed online resource to show citizens how the issue is being handled in their state.

"There is an urgent need in the United States to institute laws that protect fetal remains in order to protect the dignity of unborn children,"said the report by Blake Elliott.

"This should not be a controversial issue. Yet abortion suppliers such as Planned Parenthood oppose efforts to protect fetal dignity because it would impact their money-making fetal body parts trade," the report said.

What happens without rules and regulations?

"An environment where people like Dr. Kermit Gosnell stored fetuses in bags and bottles throughout his office or the disturbing case of the deceased Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who had 2,246 fetal remains stored in a garage at his home," the report said.

The organization has posted three maps showing what each state is doing regarding children born alive during abortions, late- term abortions and "fetal dignity."

"Pennsylvania’s House Bill 1890 is a prime example of a fetal dignity bill that should be supported by all, but pro-abortion politicians still find a way to oppose it," the organization said. "This bill requires abortionists to cremate or bury the remains of babies they abort, unless the mother decides they want the remains buried in a place other than the customary health care provider’s location. In this case, the mother would be responsible for the burial or cremation and the cost associated with it. This bill offers a humane response to aborted fetal remains by requiring the burial or cremation of the remains instead of allowing them to be sold, harvested, or used for research."

Even bills such as this that seem reasonable to anyone are opposed by lawmakers such as Rep. Mary Isaacson, a Democrat representing Philadelphia.

Her claim? It "harasses abortion providers."

The report emphasized that the fetal remains should not be sold for profit, and families should be allowed to grieve properly.

"Every deceased human deserves to be treated with respect, including unborn children who unfortunately never had the opportunity to take their first breath. It is truly saddening that abortion suppliers like Planned Parenthood can get away with claiming to help women when in reality they are using women and their babies to make a profit," the report said.

The maps show Florida has the best fetal dignity protections in the country, with a ban on transferring fetal tissue, a burial requirement, a research ban, a sale ban and provisions for a death certificate.

Pennsylvania, on the other hand, has no protections.

Texas is among the states with the best protections for born-alive infants, with requirements to exercise "professional skill, care, and diligence" to preserve the life of infants, hospitalization provisions, criminal and civil penalties for violating the law and more.

But the map shows Illinois and New York have removed the protections they did have.