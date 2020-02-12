SECTIONS
Abortionists sue to have abortion costs hidden in health insurance bills

HHS secretary explained new ban 'fulfills Congress' intent'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 12, 2020 at 9:25am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Planned Parenthood of Maryland and the American Civil Liberties Union are suing the Trump administration over a rule that will require some health insurers to send their customers separate premium bills to cover abortion.

The finalized rule, slated to go into effect June, requires insurers in the Obamacare marketplace to send separate bills to enrollees, one for abortion coverage and one for all other healthcare costs. Attorneys with the ACLU and Planned Parenthood Federation of America argue that high administrative costs for insurers will cause them to drop abortion coverage altogether.

“The Trump administration’s new insurance rule is another attack on abortion care, designed solely to push safe, legal abortion further out of reach,” said Meagan Burrows, an ACLU attorney

