Acting ICE chief: Sanctuary policies 'a clear public safety threat'

(FOX NEWS) -- While some state and local law enforcement agencies push back against Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE), Acting ICE Director Matt Albence said on Friday that the greatest "misconception" is that so-called sanctuary states are forced to share information with federal authorities.

"All we’re asking them for is information. Share that information so that we can go out and enforce the federal laws that we are sworn to uphold,” Albence said on “Fox & Friends.”

Albence said that in Orange County, the recidivism rate is more than 20% for the criminal illegal immigrants that he’s had to release as a result of California’s S.B. 54, also known as the "California Value's Act."

