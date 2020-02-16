Aggressors spit on College Republicans' Betsy Ross flag, trash their display

(COLLEGE FIX) College Republicans tabling at the University of California, Santa Cruz were accosted by passersby who ripped their signs, spit on their Betsy Ross flag, tussled with them physically, and yelled obscenities, according to video of the incident obtained by The College Fix.

The president of the UC Santa Cruz College Republicans, Dylan Temple, was also doxxed on social media with a false accusation that he attacked peers at the campus LGBTQ center, a move he said was done in retaliation for following the aggressors around until police arrived, he said in an interview with The Fix.

What's more, the Feb. 7 incident happens to involve Hayden Williams, a conservative campus activist who was famously clocked in the face at UC Berkeley last year by someone triggered by his MAGA signage, another incident caught on camera.

Read the full story ›