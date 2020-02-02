SECTIONS
Airline caves to gay pressure, drops chocolates by pro-life company

Following negative headlines about CEO's opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 2, 2020 at 4:36pm
(SWISSINFO) -- For ten years, little boxes of Läderach pralines were given to some passengers flying on Swiss International Air Lines. From mid-April this will no longer be the case, following negative headlines about the Läderach CEO’s opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion.

The carrier dropped the maker of premium chocolate in November, according to a reportexternal link in Swiss news magazine Beobachter on Wednesday.

Läderach’s head of marketing, Patrick Th. Onken, said the split was the result of Swiss having concerns about the negative coverage.

Read the full story ›

