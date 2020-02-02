Airline caves to gay pressure, drops chocolates by pro-life company

(SWISSINFO) -- For ten years, little boxes of Läderach pralines were given to some passengers flying on Swiss International Air Lines. From mid-April this will no longer be the case, following negative headlines about the Läderach CEO’s opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion.
The carrier dropped the maker of premium chocolate in November, according to a reportexternal link in Swiss news magazine Beobachter on Wednesday.
Läderach’s head of marketing, Patrick Th. Onken, said the split was the result of Swiss having concerns about the negative coverage.