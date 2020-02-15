Alabama lawmaker's bill would force men to get vasectomies at 50

(THE OREGONIAN) A state representative from Birmingham filed a bill Thursday that would require Alabama men to get a vasectomy once they reach 50 years old or father three children, “whichever comes first.”

The legislation by state Rep. Rolanda Hollis, D-Birmingham, says that a man will have to pay for the vasectomy “at his own expense."

Hollis said the bill is a response to last year’s abortion bill that passed the legislature and included a near-total ban on abortion.

