SECTIONS
Health
Print

Alabama lawmaker's bill would force men to get vasectomies at 50

'We can’t put all the responsibility on women. Men need to be responsible also'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 15, 2020 at 4:44pm
Print

(THE OREGONIAN) A state representative from Birmingham filed a bill Thursday that would require Alabama men to get a vasectomy once they reach 50 years old or father three children, “whichever comes first.”

The legislation by state Rep. Rolanda Hollis, D-Birmingham, says that a man will have to pay for the vasectomy “at his own expense."

Hollis said the bill is a response to last year’s abortion bill that passed the legislature and included a near-total ban on abortion.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×