Most Americans will need new ID to fly, starting in October

(CNN) Think your driver's license is enough to get you through airport security in the United States and onto your domestic flight?

Maybe not.

Some two-thirds of US state driver's licenses are not compliant with a post-9/11 security law set to go into affect on October 1. Those who are not compliant will not be able to fly if they don't have other forms of "REAL ID-compliant" identification.

Concerned about the impact on travel, the head of the US Department of Homeland Security loosened the restrictions this week, allowing the various state agencies to accept identity documents electronically.

