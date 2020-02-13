Amid coronavirus, this MIT study will make you always wash your hands at the airport

(CNBC) Researchers from MIT say that washing your hands at the airport could help curb a pandemic by up to 69% — and that includes flu-like illnesses such as coronavirus.

Coronavirus, which was renamed COVID-19 on Tuesday, is believed to be spread through respiratory droplets that are expelled by coughing and sneezing.

Experts and the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization say that proper hand-washing is the best defense against contracting the virus, which has infected more than 45,000 people and led to at least 1,115 deaths.

