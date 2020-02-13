SECTIONS
Amid coronavirus, this MIT study will make you always wash your hands at the airport

CDC recommends 20 seconds with soap and water

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 13, 2020 at 1:42pm
(CNBC) Researchers from MIT say that washing your hands at the airport could help curb a pandemic by up to 69% — and that includes flu-like illnesses such as coronavirus.

Coronavirus, which was renamed COVID-19 on Tuesday, is believed to be spread through respiratory droplets that are expelled by coughing and sneezing.

Experts and the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization say that proper hand-washing is the best defense against contracting the virus, which has infected more than 45,000 people and led to at least 1,115 deaths.

