Ancestry to lay off 6% of workforce as fewer people want DNA tests

'It's a tough day'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 5, 2020 at 5:16pm
(CNBC) -- Ancestry, the largest seller of at-home DNA tests for health and genealogy reports, is laying off about 100 people, about or approximately 6% of its total workforce. The cuts hit employees across the board, rather than focusing on a specific department, and included workers at all levels. The layoffs impacted both its Utah and California offices.

Ancestry confirmed the layoffs and shared a copy of a blog post written by CEO and president Margo Georgiadis that will publish on Wednesday.

The post cites “a slowdown in demand across the entire DNA category” now that “most early adopters have entered the category.”

