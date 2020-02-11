'Anonymous' White House 'insider' identified and will soon be gone, says DiGenova

"Anonymous," the person who reported being a White House "insider" and running a campaign against President Trump's goals, apparently has been identified.

And soon will be gone.

That's according to former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova, who said that he and his wife, Victoria Toensing, were told by "a senior government official" the results.

According to the Washington Examiner, diGenova and Toensing were informed that the person who wrote an anonymous tell-all book and critical New York Times opinion piece about the president will be leaving the White House soon.

"DiGenova declined to reveal more details in an interview with WMAL's Mornings on the Mall, but his comments come days after the White House dismissed Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an impeachment witness, and his identical twin brother from the National Security Council," the Examiner reported.

There was no immediate response from the White House.

But the Examiner said diGenova and Toensing have been working with Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's lawyer, "to uncover evidence that former Vice President Joe Biden held up to $1 billion in loan guarantees from Ukraine to help his son escape a potential corruption investigation."

It was Trump, during a telephone call last year, who pressed Ukraine for investigations of that possible corruption, providing the trigger for the Democrats in Congress to ramp up their years-long now-failed impeachment campaign.

Democrats actually started strategizing for an impeachment campaign as soon as Trump was elected.

Joe Biden is on video boasting how he told Ukrainians to fire a prosecutor looking into the company for which his son worked or they'd lose the American money.

The name of "anonymous" has not yet been confirmed, but that official came into the headlines in late 2018 when the Times published a piece by an unidentified author.

That person claimed there was an internal "resistance" inside the government that was opposing the programs and efforts of the duly elected president.

The president's supporters later identified similar moves by Democrats simply as a coup attempt.

The book by "Anonymous" included a list of wild claims for which little evidence has appeared.

When the original diatribe appeared in the Times, it claimed, "Many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations."

At the time, Fox News' Jesse Watters charged that that person was elevating himself above the president and the voters who elected him.

"Kinda scary," Watters said.

The Times failed to reveal any supporting evidence or documentation that the person actually was a senior official, except to say the paper knew who it was.

Among the claims was that there was Cabinet talk of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump, "but no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis."