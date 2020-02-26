SECTIONS
'Anti-Greta' teen activist to speak at CPAC

'Climate-change alarmism at its very core is a despicably anti-human ideology'

Published February 25, 2020 at 9:36pm
(THE GUARDIAN) -- A German teenager dubbed the “anti-Greta” – climate sceptics’ answer to the schoolgirl activist Greta Thunberg – is set to address the biggest annual gathering of US grassroots conservatives.
Naomi Seibt, 19, who styles herself as a “climate sceptic” or “climate realist”, will this week address the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) near Washington, joining speakers including Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence.

Seibt is in the pay of the Heartland Institute, a thinktank closely allied with the White House that denies established science showing humans are heating the planet with dangerous consequences.

'Anti-Greta' teen activist to speak at CPAC
