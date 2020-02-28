SECTIONS
Anti-gun agenda in Virginia falters

House, Senate can't agree on handgun plan

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 28, 2020 at 9:18am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Legislation that would restrict handgun purchases to one per 30 days passed the Virginia Senate on Thursday, but an added provision that exempts private transactions will likely prevent the bill from passing the House and cause the legislation to go to a conference committee to reach a compromise.

The exemption was added as a substitute to House Bill 812 by the Senate Judiciary Committee after the House passed the legislation about a month ago.

The Senate passed its own version, Senate Bill 69, which included the exemption, but the House passed the bill with a substitute removing the exemption.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







