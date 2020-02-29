SECTIONS
Asia Bibi credits faith in Jesus with getting her through prison ordeal

'During my detention, I held the hand of Christ. It is thanks to him that I have stayed standing. Do not be afraid'

WND News Services
Published February 29, 2020
(CHRISTIANITY TODAY) Asia Bibi, who spent nearly a decade on death row in Pakistan, has said it was because of Jesus that she was able to get through the ordeal.

The Christian mother of three, who is now living with her family in Canada after being granted asylum there, told Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) that she had "held the hand of Christ" throughout her imprisonment, much of which was spent in solitary confinement.

"During my detention, I held the hand of Christ. It is thanks to him that I have stayed standing. Do not be afraid."

