Astonishing number of Americans say their health is good or excellent

(STUDY FINDS) -- CHICAGO — It can feel like bad news dominates the headlines, but a recent survey of 2,032 American adults actually has some good news for a change. The majority of respondents say they’re doing just fine, and in many cases, excellent when it comes to overall health and wellbeing.

In all, 54% said their overall health and wellness is “good,” while another 17% used the word “excellent.” Conducted on behalf of the American Osteopathic Association, the survey asked Americans about their work, exercise, and sleeping habits, as well as their concerns regarding healthcare access, politics, and the environment.

While the survey’s findings were definitely on the bright side, many respondents admitted that they wish healthcare was more widely accessible and affordable.

